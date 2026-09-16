The Prayer – Live

[Verse 1]

I'll pray you'll be our eyes

And watch us where we go

And help us to be wise

In times when we don't know

Let this be our prayer

When we lose our way

Lead us to a place

Guide us with your grace

To a place where we'll be safe

[Verse 2]

La luce che tu dai

I pray we'll find your light

Nel cuore resterà

And hold it in our hearts

A ricordarci che

When stars go out each night

L'eterna stella sеi

Ooh, oh-oh-oh

Nella mia preghiera

Lеt this be our prayer

Quanta fede c'è

When shadows fill our day

Lead us to a place

Guide us with your grace

Give us faith so we'll be safe

[Bridge]

Sogniamo un mondo senza più violenza

Un mondo di giustizia e di speranza

Ognuno dia la mano al suo vicino

Simbolo di pace, di fraternità

[Verse 3]

La forza che ci dai

We ask that life be kind

È il desiderio che

And watch us from above

Ognuno trovi amor

We hope each soul will find

Intorno e dentro a sé

Another soul to love

[Chorus]

Let this be our prayer

Let this be our prayer

Just like every child

Just like every child

Need to find a place

Guide us with your grace

Give us faith so we'll be safe

E la fede che

Hai acceso in noi

Sento che ci salverà (Ooh)