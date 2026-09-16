All I Want for Christmas Is You – Live

[Intro]

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

[Verse 1]

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

Don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won't make me happy

With a toy on Christmas Day

[Chorus]

'Cause I just want you for my own (Ooh)

More than you could ever know (Ooh)

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

Oh, I

[Verse 2]

I won't ask for much this Christmas

I won't even wish for snow

I'm just gonna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe

I won't make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won't even stay awake to

Hear those magic reindeer click

[Chorus]

'Cause I just want you here tonight (Ooh)

Holding on to me so tight (Ooh)

What more can I do?

'Cause baby, all I want for Christmas is you

[Bridge]

All the lights are shining

So brightly everywhere

And the sound of children

Laughter fills the air

Everyone is singing

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa, won't you please bring me the one I really need?

Won't you please bring my baby to me? (Oh yeah)

[Verse 3]

Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas

I won't even wish for snow

I just wanna see my baby

Standing right outside my door

[Chorus]

'Cause I just want you for my own (Ooh)

More than you could ever know (Ooh)

Make my wish come true

'Cause baby, all I want for Christmas is you

[Outro]

You, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you