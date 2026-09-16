All I Want for Christmas Is You – Live
Stefania
[Intro]
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
[Verse 1]
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
Don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I don't need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy
With a toy on Christmas Day
[Chorus]
'Cause I just want you for my own (Ooh)
More than you could ever know (Ooh)
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
Oh, I
[Verse 2]
I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow
I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Underneath the mistletoe
I won't make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won't even stay awake to
Hear those magic reindeer click
[Chorus]
'Cause I just want you here tonight (Ooh)
Holding on to me so tight (Ooh)
What more can I do?
'Cause baby, all I want for Christmas is you
[Bridge]
All the lights are shining
So brightly everywhere
And the sound of children
Laughter fills the air
Everyone is singing
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa, won't you please bring me the one I really need?
Won't you please bring my baby to me? (Oh yeah)
[Verse 3]
Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas
I won't even wish for snow
I just wanna see my baby
Standing right outside my door
[Chorus]
'Cause I just want you for my own (Ooh)
More than you could ever know (Ooh)
Make my wish come true
'Cause baby, all I want for Christmas is you
[Outro]
You, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you