Greek Lover (Yes Hello)
Ημισκούμπρια
[Verse 1]
Yes Hello, my name is Μητσάρας
I'm ripping yellow pages like Τρομάρας
I search για γκομενάκια @ w.
lycos
And I work for the factory κοτόπουλα Μιμίκος
Do you like the Greece as he said Kalojohn
I steal for you κουλούρι like John Ajohn
What is your name? (Mary) χα, Mary?
I will show you how το τρίβουν το πιπέρι
Nothing, nothing, it's a Greek phrase (yea)
Means that you have beautiful face
Are you from Sweden? (yes) do you know
Antique
? (No)
No? Are you crazy? Here are in peak
Baby, are you hungry, do you want a toast?
Listen
'cause I'm going into the roast
You don't understand, listen to the man
Do you think we have
the lowers
for fun
You have and I fuck the body sweetie
Come to my σπίτι to show you my
tweety
Sit on the
duck
έχει
cutten την εξάτμα
You will be my Vicky Vale and I will be your Batman
[Chorus]
Yes hello, yes hello, I am a Greek Lover and I love you so
Yes hello, yes hello, είμαι hundred percent αρσενικό
Yes hello, yes hello, I am a Greek Lover and I love you so
Yes hello, yes hello, είμαι hundred percent αρσενικό
[Hook]
Greek Lover, Greek Lover με τρίχα για πουλόβερ
Greek Lover, Greek Lover με τρίχα για πουλόβερ
[Verse 2]
Yes hello, your name is Mary
First time in my life I saw such a κωλομέρι
I'm watching you a lot of time alone to the μπάρα
Don't occupy with barman the παπάρα
He drops himself
even to female cats
But once again my nuts he will catch
I'm not the crazy but lover of village
Do you like my
Νεμέας lion
Τατουάζ
Hey DJ, βάλε το
κούτσουμπιλά
(could you be loved)
Κουτσουμπιλάάάά
Τσουμπιλάάά
The best, the best,
Michael Jackson
is the best
Every time I listen him I feel a pressure in my chest
Do you want a beer (ρούφα) μαγαζάτορας my cousin
I will pay two Ευρός and we gonna drink a dozen
Do you wanna come to my rooms to let
I have a big bed and the φάση will be jet (No)
No, it's ok, drink more, have fun
Later when you drunk
it will be happen the χαμ
'Cause I'm a Greek Lover and I do exist
And I hunt γκομενάκια like
gorillas in the mist
[Chorus]
Yes hello, yes hello, I am a Greek Lover and I love you so
Yes hello, yes hello, είμαι hundred percent αρσενικό
Yes hello, yes hello, I am a Greek Lover and I love you so
Yes hello, yes hello, είμαι hundred percent αρσενικό
[Hook]
Greek Lover, Greek Lover με τρίχα για πουλόβερ
Greek Lover, Greek Lover με τρίχα για πουλόβερ