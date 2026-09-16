Greek Lover (Yes Hello)

[Verse 1]

Yes Hello, my name is Μητσάρας

I'm ripping yellow pages like Τρομάρας

I search για γκομενάκια @ w.

lycos

And I work for the factory κοτόπουλα Μιμίκος

Do you like the Greece as he said Kalojohn

I steal for you κουλούρι like John Ajohn

What is your name? (Mary) χα, Mary?

I will show you how το τρίβουν το πιπέρι

Nothing, nothing, it's a Greek phrase (yea)

Means that you have beautiful face

Are you from Sweden? (yes) do you know

Antique

? (No)

No? Are you crazy? Here are in peak

Baby, are you hungry, do you want a toast?

Listen

'cause I'm going into the roast

You don't understand, listen to the man

Do you think we have

the lowers

for fun

You have and I fuck the body sweetie

Come to my σπίτι to show you my

tweety

Sit on the

duck

έχει

cutten την εξάτμα

You will be my Vicky Vale and I will be your Batman

[Chorus]

Yes hello, yes hello, I am a Greek Lover and I love you so

Yes hello, yes hello, είμαι hundred percent αρσενικό

Yes hello, yes hello, I am a Greek Lover and I love you so

Yes hello, yes hello, είμαι hundred percent αρσενικό

[Hook]

Greek Lover, Greek Lover με τρίχα για πουλόβερ

Greek Lover, Greek Lover με τρίχα για πουλόβερ

[Verse 2]

Yes hello, your name is Mary

First time in my life I saw such a κωλομέρι

I'm watching you a lot of time alone to the μπάρα

Don't occupy with barman the παπάρα

He drops himself

even to female cats

But once again my nuts he will catch

I'm not the crazy but lover of village

Do you like my

Νεμέας lion

Τατουάζ

Hey DJ, βάλε το

κούτσουμπιλά

(could you be loved)

Κουτσουμπιλάάάά

Τσουμπιλάάά

The best, the best,

Michael Jackson

is the best

Every time I listen him I feel a pressure in my chest

Do you want a beer (ρούφα) μαγαζάτορας my cousin

I will pay two Ευρός and we gonna drink a dozen

Do you wanna come to my rooms to let

I have a big bed and the φάση will be jet (No)

No, it's ok, drink more, have fun

Later when you drunk

it will be happen the χαμ

'Cause I'm a Greek Lover and I do exist

And I hunt γκομενάκια like

gorillas in the mist

[Chorus]

Yes hello, yes hello, I am a Greek Lover and I love you so

Yes hello, yes hello, είμαι hundred percent αρσενικό

Yes hello, yes hello, I am a Greek Lover and I love you so

Yes hello, yes hello, είμαι hundred percent αρσενικό

[Hook]

Greek Lover, Greek Lover με τρίχα για πουλόβερ

Greek Lover, Greek Lover με τρίχα για πουλόβερ