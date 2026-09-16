I’m the One – Consoul Trainin Remix
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Let the sunshine in your heart
and give me all the love you've got
Take me to your wonderland
and make me feel that I'm the one
I'm the one
The sun is so bright, I'm feeling so right
I'm feeling so right with you Oh babe
The sun is so bright, the time is right
the girl is so high with you oh babe
Let the sunshine in your heart
and give me all the love you've got
Take me to your wonderland
and make me feel that I'm the one
I'm the one
Let the sunshine in your heart
and make me feel that I'm the one
The sun is so bright, I'm feeling so right
I'm feeling so right with you Oh babe
The sun is so bright, the time is right
the girl is so high with you oh babe
Let the sunshine in your heart
and give me all the love you've got
Take me to your wonderland
and make me feel that I'm the one (X4)