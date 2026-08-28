If Only
Shaya
If only you were here standing by my side
Then I would only try to never make you cry
If only you were here always in my life
Then everything would be so beautiful tonight
It killing me inside that you don’t care
I miss the moments that we used to share
The silence is the only thing I feel
I need you here so my heart can breathe
If only you were here standing by my side
Then I would only try to never make you cry
If only you were here always in my life
Then everything would be so beautiful tonight
The love I feel for you I can’t compare
Every day and night I think of you, I swear
The silence is the only thing I feel
I need you here so my heart can breathe
If only, if only, if only,
If only you were here standing by my side
Then I would only try to never make you cry
If only you were here standing by my side
Then I would only try to never make you cry
If only you were here always in my life
Then everything would be so beautiful tonight