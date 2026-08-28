If only you were here standing by my side

Then I would only try to never make you cry

If only you were here always in my life

Then everything would be so beautiful tonight

It killing me inside that you don’t care

I miss the moments that we used to share

The silence is the only thing I feel

I need you here so my heart can breathe

If only you were here standing by my side

Then I would only try to never make you cry

If only you were here always in my life

Then everything would be so beautiful tonight

The love I feel for you I can’t compare

Every day and night I think of you, I swear

The silence is the only thing I feel

I need you here so my heart can breathe

If only, if only, if only,

If only you were here standing by my side

Then I would only try to never make you cry

If only you were here standing by my side

Then I would only try to never make you cry

If only you were here always in my life

Then everything would be so beautiful tonight