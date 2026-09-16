Άλμπουμ

Mykonos 11

OtherView

Κυκλοφόρησε το 2010
Λίστα Τραγουδιών
    This Is My Life
    The Children Of Piraeus
    Beautiful Night
    Amazing
    Ether Party
    So Long
    I Like The Girls Who Drink With Me
    Follow You
    Boys And Girls
    Chupa Rico
    Chica Bomb
    Everybody Dance
    Feels Like A Prayer
    Devotion
    Selfish Love
    Amazing Grace
    Spaceship
    Take Me With you
    Touch Me
    Beautiful
    Gaya – Adiemus
    Lovesong
    Hey Hey
    Indianotech
    The Sound Of Missing You
    Sweet Dreams
    Riverside – Let’s Go!
    Just Won’t Do
    Asi Me Gusta A Mi
    Eternity
    Ganja Tune
    The Concert medley Seven Nation Army
Άλλα Άλμπουμ του Καλλιτέχνη
Εξώφυλλο μουσικής κυκλοφορίας The World Is Mine σε αποχρώσεις του γκρι με αφηρημένα σχέδια
2025
The World Is Mine
Εξώφυλλο τραγουδιού με μπαλαρίνες σε κλασική πόζα σε σκοτεινό δωμάτιο.
2021
Crazy
Το μουσικό συγκρότημα OtherView για το τραγούδι Τώρα Με Θυμάσαι.
2021
Tora Me Thimasai
2019
Tha Melagholiso (Otherview Remix – MAD VMA 2019)
Εξώφυλλο άλμπουμ με δύο άλογα να τρέχουν σε μοβ και λευκό φόντο
2019
Wild Horses (Remixes)
Εξώφυλλο του τραγουδιού Wild Horses με δύο άλογα να τρέχουν
2019
Wild Horses