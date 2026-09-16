Mykonos 11

This Is My Life

The Children Of Piraeus

Beautiful Night

Amazing

Ether Party

So Long

I Like The Girls Who Drink With Me

Follow You

Boys And Girls

Chupa Rico

Chica Bomb

Everybody Dance

Feels Like A Prayer

Devotion

Selfish Love

Amazing Grace

Spaceship

Take Me With you

Touch Me

Beautiful

Gaya – Adiemus

Lovesong

Hey Hey

Indianotech

The Sound Of Missing You

Sweet Dreams

Riverside – Let’s Go!

Just Won’t Do

Asi Me Gusta A Mi

Eternity

Ganja Tune

The Concert medley Seven Nation Army