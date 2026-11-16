Grammy Awards 2027: Ποιοι καλλιτέχνες βρίσκονται στη λίστα των υποψηφίων

Με μια ματιά Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Grammy Awards 2027, καλύπτοντας 100 κατηγορίες.

Η λίστα περιλαμβάνει καλλιτέχνες όπως Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Rosalía και Olivia Dean.

Η 69η τελετή απονομής θα διεξαχθεί στις 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027 στο Crypto.com Arena του Λος Άντζελες.

Η Recording Academy αποκάλυψε όλες τις 100 κατηγορίες σε ζωντανή μετάδοση. Ανακάλυψε όλες τις λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω...

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Grammy Awards 2027 ανακοινώθηκαν, φέρνοντας στο προσκήνιο τους καλλιτέχνες, τα τραγούδια και τα άλμπουμ που ξεχώρισαν στη μουσική βιομηχανία την περασμένη χρονιά. Η φετινή λίστα περιλαμβάνει ονόματα από ένα ευρύ φάσμα μουσικών ειδών, επιβεβαιώνοντας για ακόμη μία φορά την πολυμορφία της σύγχρονης μουσικής σκηνής.

Ανάμεσα στους καλλιτέχνες που διεκδικούν τις σημαντικότερες διακρίσεις βρίσκονται η Olivia Rodrigo, η Taylor Swift, ο Bruno Mars, η Ariana Grande, η Rosalía και η Olivia Dean. Οι υποψηφιότητες εκτείνονται από την pop, τη rap και τη rock μέχρι την R&B, την country, την jazz και την παγκόσμια μουσική, καλύπτοντας συνολικά 100 κατηγορίες.

Διάβασε επίσης: Η Jennifer Lopez ετοιμάζει 20 νέα τραγούδια και αφήνει υποσχέσεις για το καλοκαίρι του 2027

Η 69η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027, στο Crypto.com Arena του Los Angeles. Μέχρι τότε, το ενδιαφέρον στρέφεται στις υποψηφιότητες και στους καλλιτέχνες που θα διεκδικήσουν ένα από τα πιο αναγνωρίσιμα βραβεία της μουσικής βιομηχανίας. Παρακάτω ακολουθεί η αναλυτική λίστα με όλους τους υποψηφίους.

Οι υποψηφιότητες στα Grammy Awards 2027:

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

– Fred again.. & Jamie T – «Lights Burn Dimmer»

– Madonna – «I Feel So Free»

– Slayyyter – «Crank»

– Tame Impala – «My Old Ways»

– Tinashe – «Melatonin»

– Underscores – «Music»

Best Dance Pop Recording

– Zara Larsson – «Blue Moon»

– Madonna – «Danceteria»

– Raye – «Life Boat»

– Slayyyter – «Dance…»

– Tinashe – «Too Easy»

Best Dance/Electronic Album

– Madonna – «Confessions II»

– Robyn – «Sexistential»

– Skrillex – «SOMA»

– Slayyyter – «Wor$t Girl in America»

– Tame Impala – «Deadbeat»

Best Rock Performance

– Angine de Poitrine – «Sarniezz»

– Phoebe Bridgers – «Lost Boys»

– Geese – «Trinidad»

– Olivia Rodrigo & Robert Smith – «What’s Wrong With Me»

– The Rolling Stones – «In the Stars»

Best Rock Album

– Angine de Poitrine – «Vol.II»

– Foo Fighters – «Your Favorite Toy»

– Muse – «The Wow! Signal»

– The Rolling Stones – «Foreign Tongues»

– Jack White – «Frozen Charlotte»

Best Alternative Music Album

– Alabama Shakes – «I Must Be Dreaming»

– Phoebe Bridgers – «Lost Weekend»

– Charli xcx – «Music, Fashion, Film»

– Geese – «Getting Killed»

– Gorillaz – «The Mountain»

– Rosalía – «Lux (Complete Works)»

Best R&B Solo Performance

– Beyoncé – «Morning Dew (Donk)»

– Kehlani – «Out the Window»

– Victoria Monét – «Let Me»

– Jill Scott – «Pressha»

– Tems – «What You Need»

Best Rap Performance

– Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd – «Good Flirts»

– Cardi B – «ErrTime»

– De La Soul feat. Nas – «Run It Back!!»

– T.I. – «Let ‘Em Know»

– Don Toliver – «Body»

Best Latin Pop Album

– Karol G – «NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO»

– Mon Laferte – «Femme Fatale»

– Carín León – «Muda»

– Rawayana – «¿Dónde Es El After?»

– Elena Rose – «Bendito Verano»

Best Global Music Album

– Anitta – «EQUILIBRIVM»

– Davido – «Oriadé»

– Angélique Kidjo – «Hope!!»

– Ayra Starr – «Starrgirl»

– Tems – «Love Is a Kingdom»

Best American Roots Performance

– «Still Crying» – Sara Bareilles

– «You Without Me» – Brandi Carlile

– «Coyote» – Chuck Leah

– «Human Mind» – Mavis Staples

– «No Kings» – Jesse Welles Featuring Joan Baez

Best Americana Performance

– «Heartland» – Sara Bareilles

– «Returning to Myself» – Brandi Carlile

– «Sad and Beautiful World» – Mavis Staples

– «Mill Town Flood» – Billy Strings

– «Masks Off» – Jesse Welles

Best Americana Album

– «Returning to Myself» – Brandi Carlile

– «Sad and Beautiful World» – Mavis Staples

– «Future Soul» – Tedeschi Trucks Band

– «Masks Off» – Jesse Welles

– «World’s Gone Wrong» – Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

– «Rattlin’ Bones» – Bronwyn

– «Safe, Sensible and Sane» – Alison Brown & Steve Martin

– «Bluegrass Woman» – Lindsay Lou

– «So Much for Goodbyes» – Billy Strings

– «Earl Jam 2» – Tony Trischka

Best Traditional Blues Album

– «Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul» – Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring Mr. Sipp

– «B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100» – Joe Bonamassa

– «Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience» – Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

– «Blues Now» – GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

– «Slideways» – Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials

Best Contemporary Blues Album

– «Alive! (Live)» – Fantastic Negrito

– «Paper Doll (Live)» – Samantha Fish

– «Just Say Yes» – Ruthie Foster

– «Hard Road» – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

– «The Breakdown» – Keb’ Mo’

Best Traditional Folk Album

– «The Fiddle and the Drum» – Renée Fleming With Béla Fleck

– «North Node» – Natalie & Brittany Haas

– «The Fiddle Funnel Sessions» – E J Ouellette

– «Together Again» – Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon

– «Under The Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)» – Jesse Welles

Best Contemporary Folk Album

– «Le Sigh» – Kris Angelis

– «Ace» – Madison Cunningham

– «The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs» – Noah Kahan

– «Lost Cause Lover Fool» – The Milk Carton Kids

– «Bloodline» – Mon Rovîa

Best Regional Roots Music Album

– «Louisiana Love» – Robin Barnes

– «Live at Tipitina’s 2025» – Dumpstaphunk

– «This Village» – Ranky Tanky

– «Ain’t No Dying» – The Rumble Featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

– «Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem» – Tongva Ensemble Featuring Connor Chee & Geneviève Gros-Louis

Best Gospel Album

– «Devotion» – Cory Henry

– «Revival: Life in Dallas» – Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers

– «Closer (Live In Chicago)» – Jonathan McReynolds

– «Sunday Morning» – PJ Morton

– «The Hymns» – CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

– «Shiloh» – Doe

– «Coritos Vol. 2» – Israel & New Breed

– «King of Hearts – In the Room!» – Brandon Lake

– «Jamie MacDonald» – Jamie MacDonald

– «Breathe on It» – Tauren Wells

Roots Gospel Album

– «Through the Fire» – Jason Crabb

– «On a Different Note» – Tim Lovelace

– «Light. Hope. Faith.» – Cara Paige

– «A Fireside Christmas» – Karen Peck & New River

– «Rise and Shine» – Sunday Drive

Best Latin Pop Album

– «NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO» – Karol G

– «Femme Fatale» – Mon Laferte

– «Muda» – Carín León

– «¿Dónde Es El After?» – Rawayana

– «Bendito Verano» – Elena Rose

Best Música Urbana Album

– «Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0» – Rauw Alejandro

– «Omerta» – J Balvin, Ryan Castro

– «HOPI SENDÉ» – Ryan Castro

– «Omakase» – Alvaro Diaz

– «El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo» – Feid

– «Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout» – Young Miko

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

– «Free Spirits» – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

– «Taracá» – Jorge Drexler

– «La Vida Era Más Corta» – Milo J

– «JuanesTeban» – Juanes

– «Shine» – Fito Paez

Best Tropical Latin Album

– «País Portatil» – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

– «El Alma en Clave» – Luis Enrique

– «Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya» – Fonseca

– «Más Que Palabras» – Grupo Niche

– «El Último Disco Vol. 1» – Carlos Vives

Reggae Album

– «Too Too Bad» – Buju Banton

– «Exile» – Chronixx

– «Brightside» – Ziggy Marley

– «The Art of Acceptance» – Protoje

– «Supernova» – Runkus

– «Lottery» – Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

– «Varuvaaiy» – Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha

– «Una Flor En Cada Estrella» – KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

– «Bando [Orchestral]» – Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo

– «Porcelana» – Rosalía, Dougie F

– «Dai Dai» – Shakira, Burna Boy

Best African Music Performance

– «Gratitude» – Asake

– «Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)» – Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

– «No Tradition, No Africa» – King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni

– «Big Daddy» – Tems

– «Jogodo» – Wizkid & Asake

Best Global Music Album

– «EQUILIBRIVM» – Anitta

– «Oriadé» – Davido

– «Hope!!» – Angélique Kidjo

– «Starrgirl» – Ayra Starr

– «Love Is a Kingdom» – Tems

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

– «Night Music» – Vicente Avella

– «Balance» – Paul Avgerinos

– «Liminal» – Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe

– «Unspoken Psalms» – Chris Redding

– «Tantrika» – White Sun

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

– «The Devil Wears Prada 2» – Various Artists

– «Stranger Things Season 5» – Various Artists

– «Wicked: For Good» – Various Artists

– «The Wizard of Oz at Sphere» – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

– «Wuthering Heights» – Charli xcx

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

– «The Odyssey» – Ludwig Göransson

– «One Battle After Another» – Jonny Greenwood

– «Project Hail Mary» – Daniel Pemberton

– «Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu» – Ludwig Göransson

– «Widow’s Bay» – David Fleming

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

– «Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes» – John Paesano

– «007: First Light» – Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith

– «Ghost of Yōtei» – Toma Otowa

– «Marvel’s Wolverine» – David Fleming

– «Star Wars: Zero Company» – Gordy Haab

Best Music Film

– «To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World» – Earth, Wind & Fire

– «Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live» – Billie Eilish

– «Man on the Run» – Paul McCartney

– «EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert» – Elvis Presley

– «Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story» – Various Artists

Best Recording Package

– «Coloring Book» – Weezer

– «Horizons / West» – Thrice

– «If You Can Hold Your Breath» – Karate

– «Nothing’s About to Happen to Me» – Mitski

– «Power to the People» – John Lennon & Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory and Special Guests

Best Album Cover

– «God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops» – Rapsody

– «Sad and Beautiful World» – Mavis Staples

– «This Mirror Weighs a Ton» – Interpol

– «West End Girl» – Lily Allen

– «What Happened to the Streets?» – 21 Savage

Best Album Notes

– «Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco» – Clifton Chenier

– «Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live)» – Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre

– «Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings» – Antal Dorati

– «Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928» – Ma Rainey

– «Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition)» – The Monkees

Best Historical Album

– «The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963» – Bob Dylan

– «Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set» – Various Artists

– «Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco» – Clifton Chenier

– «Ma Rainey: Mother Of The Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928» – Ma Rainey

– «Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991» – Tomasz Stańko

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

– «The Art of Loving» – Olivia Dean

– «Lux (Complete Works)» – ROSALÍA

– «Middle of Nowhere» – Kacey Musgraves

– «Nine Inch Noize» – Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize

– «The Thread» – Willow

Best Engineered Album, Classical

– «Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra» – Andy Akiho, David Danzmayr & Oregon Symphony

– «Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From the New World’; Simon: Four Black American Dances» – Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

– «Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’» – Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony

– «Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be» – Joyce DiDonato & Time For Three

– «Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light» – Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble

– «Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine» – Franz Welser-Möst & the Cleveland Orchestra

Producer of the Year, Classical

– Blanton Alspaugh

– Silas Brown

– Dmitriy Lipay

– Elaine Martone

– Dirk Sobotka

Best Immersive Audio Album

– «Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition)» – Elton John

– «Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack)» – Toma Otowa

– «The Grotesque & The Sublime» – Iceland Symphony Orchestra

– «One Size Fits All» – Frank Zappa, The Mothers Of Invention

– «Petal» – Ariana Grande

Best Instrumental Composition

– «ÉPiLOGUE» – DOMi & JD BECK

– «Found in a Frozen Fog» – Punch Brothers

– «King of Coins» – ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling

– «Listen… (from Disclosure Day)» – John Williams

– «Solace (Compassion)» – Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra & Ben Palmer

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

– «Blackbird» – New York Vocal Collective

– «Olha Maria» – Ben Wendel

– «Overjoyed (Live)» – Chick Corea

– «Radio Newsreel» – John Powell

– «Sir Duke» – Kings Return

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

– «Click Clack Symphony» – Raye Featuring Hans Zimmer

– «The Governor’s Waltz» – Phoebe Bridgers

– «Moon River» – Studio Intensive Orchestra Featuring Nnenna Freelon

– «Send in the Clowns» – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

– «Shrink to Fantasy» – Willow

– «Small Eyes» – Domi & JD Beck

Best Orchestral Performance

– «An American Dream?» – Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra

– «Clyne: Color Field» – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

– «Cuong: Orbital» – Albany Symphony

– «John Williams and ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3» – United States Marine Band

– «Pájaros Mágicos» – Los Angeles Philharmonic

Best Opera Recording

– «Barber: Vanessa» – National Symphony Orchestra, University of Maryland Concert Choir

– «Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay» – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

– «Davis: The Central Park Five» – Long Beach Opera

– «Little: What Belongs To You» – Alarm Will Sound

– «Mazzoli: Breaking The Waves»

Η τελετή απονομής των 69ων Grammy Awards, σύμφωνα με το αρχείο, έχει προγραμματιστεί για τις 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027 στο Crypto.com Arena του Λος Άντζελες.

Πότε θα πραγματοποιηθούν τα Grammy Awards 2027

Η 69η τελετή απονομής των Grammy Awards είναι προγραμματισμένη για την Κυριακή 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027, στο Crypto.com Arena του Los Angeles. Η διοργάνωση θα μεταδοθεί από το ABC, ενώ θα είναι διαθέσιμη και μέσω των Disney+ και Hulu.

Η φετινή ανακοίνωση σηματοδοτεί μια νέα εποχή για τον τρόπο παρουσίασης των υποψηφιοτήτων, καθώς η Recording Academy επέλεξε να αποκαλύψει και τις 100 κατηγορίες σε ζωντανή μετάδοση, δίνοντας ακόμη μεγαλύτερη έκταση σε μία από τις σημαντικότερες στιγμές της μουσικής βιομηχανίας.

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